Pretium pushes higher as Q2 results advance debt repayment goals

Pretium Resources (PVG +2.7% ) is on the rise after Q2 earnings topped expectations and revenues rose nearly 10% Y/Y to $113.2M.

PVG attributes its Q2 profit to the "robust economics" of its Brucejack mine in British Columbia, which has allowed it to eliminate $65M in debt during H1.

The company says Brucejack is successfully ramping up production and would deliver higher production and grades throughout the rest of the year.

PVG says it remains on track to achieve full-year gold production guidance of 390K-420K oz. even as Q2 gold output fell 18% Y/Y to 90.7K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $940/oz.

PVG says H1 AISC was $905/oz. of gold sold, above guidance of $775-$875/oz., but it expects AISC to come in within full-year guidance as production increases through the rest of 2019.

During Q2, PVG says it sold 85.9K oz. of gold at an average realized price of $1 252/oz., up 5.5% from 81.4K oz. sold at an average realized price of $1 257/oz. in the year-ago quarter.