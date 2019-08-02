Enbridge's Texas Eastern gas pipeline remains shut after explosion

Enbridge (ENB +1% ) says the section of its Texas Eastern pipeline that exploded and killed one person remains shut while the company works with federal and state officials to investigate the incident.

Yesterday's explosion in central Kentucky was the second on the Texas Eastern system so far this year following a January blast in Ohio.

At the time of the blast, ~1.7B cf/day of gas was flowing south from the Marcellus and Utica shale through the damaged section of pipe toward the Gulf Coast, representing 2% of the 90B cf/day of gas produced in the Lower 48 U.S. states.

ENB says it has restricted north-to-south gas flows through the Danville, Ky., compressor to zero; it does not yet know when the damaged section of pipe will return to service.