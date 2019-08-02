Stocks fall as trade war intensifies

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe extend declines amid angst sparked by an escalating U.S.-China trade war and ahead of an announcement President Trump plans make on EU trade at 1:45 PM ET.

The S&P 500 falls for a fifth straight day, putting it on track for its biggest weekly loss since December's rout.

Though up a bit from session lows, the Nasdaq slumps 1.6% , The S&P 500 falls 1.0% , and the Dow declines 0.9% .

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.5% and the FTSE 100 Index closed down 2.3% .

Nine out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, while traditionally defensive sectors, real estate ( +0.6% ) and utilities ( +0.6% ), are in the green; information technology ( -2.2% ) and energy ( -1.7% ) decline the most.

Crude oil rises 2.6% to $55.33, recovering some of the ground lost yesterday after President Trump tweeted about slapping new 10% tariffs on $300B of Chinese imports.

10-year Treasury note rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.869%.