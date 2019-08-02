Stocks fall as trade war intensifies

Stocks in the U.S. and Europe extend declines amid angst sparked by an escalating U.S.-China trade war and ahead of an announcement President Trump plans make on EU trade at 1:45 PM ET.
The S&P 500 falls for a fifth straight day, putting it on track for its biggest weekly loss since December's rout.
Though up a bit from session lows, the Nasdaq slumps 1.6%, The S&P 500 falls 1.0%, and the Dow declines 0.9%.
The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.5% and the FTSE 100 Index closed down 2.3%.
Nine out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, while traditionally defensive sectors, real estate (+0.6%) and utilities (+0.6%), are in the green; information technology (-2.2%) and energy (-1.7%) decline the most.
Crude oil rises 2.6% to $55.33, recovering some of the ground lost yesterday after President Trump tweeted about slapping new 10% tariffs on $300B of Chinese imports.
10-year Treasury note rises, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.869%.
The Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 98.11.
