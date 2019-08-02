Broadwind Energy down 8% post Q2 mixed results

Broadwind Energy (BWEN -8% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 12% Y/Y to $41.2M, reflecting higher steel prices and a more complex tower product mix.

Segment sales: Towers and Heavy Fabrications $28.97M (+13.4% Y/Y); Gearing $9.27M (+7.3% Y/Y); and Process Systems $2.93M (+11.9% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 341 bps to 9.5%.

Q2 Net loss reduced to $1.02M from $6.12M a year ago.

Q2 EBITDA was $1.9M (-11.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 120 bps to 4.6%.

Company booked $104.6M of net new orders in the quarter, compared to $18.6M in Q2 2018. Towers and Heavy Fabrications orders rose nearly ten-fold to $96.3M, from $9.9M in Q2 2018.

Total Backlog was $144.7M (+78.4% Y/Y).

Net cash used in operating activities of continued operations YTD was $14.61M, compared to $2.8M a year ago.

Company says in Q3, they expect revenue to exceed $45M with ~$1.4M-1.8M of EBITDA and full year EBITDA target remains at $8M.

