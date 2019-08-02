U.S. Steel doubles down on spending plans, sending shares lower

U.S. Steel (X -8.4% ) sinks even after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings, as concerns mount that the company's $1.6B spending plans will hurt its finances at a time when its cash level is already at the lowest in nearly six years.

The company is "burning through cash and still trying to make all these investments," Bloomberg analyst Andrew Cosgrove says, adding that the spending will not pay off for a couple of years - a long time to wait with little expectation that results will improve in the meantime.

U.S. Steel will not be able to immediately benefit from improving domestic steel prices because of the lag in its ability to change contracts, and the company's challenges in the European market are not likely to change soon, CEO David Burritt said during today's earnings conference call.