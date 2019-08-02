Turning Point Brands launches CBD-focused website

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) announces the launch of DirectCBD.com.

The company says the website is an e-commerce marketplace offering a "revolutionary approach" to CBD sales through the use of unique and transparent pricing for the best products available from trusted brands.

"DirectCBD will solve two issues for consumers – educating new adult consumers who are interested in the category but unsure where to start and providing a one stop shopping experience with broad selection and pricing transparency for current CBD consumers," says Turning Point Brands CEO Larry Wexler.

Source: Press Release