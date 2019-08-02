MACOM gets new Street-high target

Northland Securities maintains an Outperform rating on MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) and raises the target from $18.50 to $22.50 after yesterday's in-line earnings report.

Northland praises the "solid bookings and lower opex guidance," medium-term growth opportunities, and the potential for "significant" long-term value creation.

Needham (Buy) raises MTSI from $17 to the Street-high $24, saying the return to profitability will drive near-term shareholder value while new products position MACOM for long-term growth.

MACOM shares are down 5% to $18.70. The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.