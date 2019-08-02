LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss

LyondellBasell (LYB -5.2% ) is lower after Q2 earnings and revenues both came in well below expectations, as prices and margins fell for some of its products.

"Despite our Houston refinery operating at 97% of nameplate capacity, low discounts for heavy sour crude oil in the U.S. Gulf Coast market continued to pressure the profitability of our refining segment," LYB said.

LYB says Q2 EBITDA in its Olefins & Polyolefins Americas unit fell 5% Y/Y to $635M, with olefins results rising $150M as ethylene margin improved primarily due to lower feedstock costs and higher co-product prices while polyolefins results fell $190M driven by a $225/ton spread decline in polyethylene over ethylene.

LYB says it expects low-cost natural gas liquid feedstocks will continue to drive strong chain margin in the Olefins & Polyolefins Americas segment as well as the Oxyfuels and Related Products business.