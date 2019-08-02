Good news/bad news: Consumer strong, manufacturing meh

In a heavy economic news cycle dominated by the Fed's first rate cut in more than 10 years and the prognosticating over whether more cuts will follow, economic gauges this week disappointed more often than they exceeded expectations. Important to note that consumer confidence in July and personal income in June came in stronger than expected. A number of manufacturing data points, though, turned in weaker-than-hoped for results. Stronger-than-expected: July consumer confidence, at 135.7, exceeded the 125.0 consensus and strengthened from 124.3 in June; present situation and expectations indexes rose from June.

July's index of consumer expectations, part of UMich's consumer sentiment survey, of 90.5 pushed past consensus of 90.3 and improved from 90.1 prior. The July ADP jobs report figures that 156K jobs were added in the month, slightly stronger than the 155K expected and more than the 112K added in June. July U.S. PMI manufacturing index, at 50.4, came in better than the 50.0 expected but weakened from 50.6 in May, making it the lowest reading since September 2009. June personal income rose 0.4% M/M vs. 0.3% increase expected and matching the 0.4% rise in May. Pending home sales in June increased 2.8% to 108.3 vs. +0.5% expected and +1.1% in May.

In-line: July nonfarm payrolls matched the 164K new jobs expected; however June’s number was trimmed to +193K from +224K. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, as expected.

It’s not very surprising that the final reading of July consumer sentiment -- at 98.4 -- came in-line with consensus; in other words it didn’t change from the early print. June consumer spending rose 0.3% M/M, matching consensus and down slightly from +0.4% in May; also in-line were PCE price index, up 0.1% M/M; core PCE price index, up 0.2%.

Weaker-than-expected: Part of the UMich consumer sentiment fell short of expectations; the survey on current economic conditions reading of 110.7 didn't reach the 111.6 consensus and slipped from the 111.1 prior reading.

This week’s jobless claims rose by 8K to 215K, more than the 214K expected; continuous claims were also higher than expected at 1.699 vs. 1.679M consensus. July Dallas Fed manufacturing survey general business activity index -6.3 compares with -5.0 consensus and -12.1 prior. July ISM manufacturing index of 51.2 fell short of the 51.9 consensus and the 51.7 reading in June. July Chicago PMI of 44.4 trailed the 50.5 consensus and slumped from the 49.7 reading in June; that’s the weakest level since December 2015. June factory orders rose 0.6% to $493.8B, trailing the +0.8% estimate, but improving from May’s 1.3% decline. Q2 employment cost index rose 0.6% Q/Q less than the 0.7% increase expected and slightly weaker than the 0.7% increase in Q1. June construction spending unexpectedly fell 1.3% from May against the expectation that it would rise 0.3%; compares with a 0.5% decline in May. June international trade deficit of $55.2B came in larger than the $54.7B deficit expected, largely unchanged from the $55.3B deficit in May. May S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI +0.1% M/M didn’t reach the +0.2% expected; compares with 0% in April.