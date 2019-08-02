BT Group maintains outlook as underlying earnings beat

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is off 2% in U.S. trading after posting underlying earnings that beat company expectations in its Q1 report, and the company stuck with its fiscal-year outlook despite growing challenges on the consumer side.

Revenue dipped 1% to £5.63B, and EBITDA also ticked down 1%, to £1.96B vs. the company's guidance for £1.89B.

Adjusted pretax profit landed at £749M amid higher upfront interest expense on lease liabilities.

In operational updates, the company said consumer fixed ARPC was flat at £37.90. Postpaid mobile ARPC dropped 4.6% to £20.70, due to regulation and lower RPI price increases.

Fixed churn dropped to 1.3%, and postpaid mobile churn was flat at 1.1%.

Normalized free cash flow fell 36% to £323M. Capex rose 11% to £931M, on network investment and customer-driven costs.

Press release