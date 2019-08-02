FTC investigating Apple-Amazon deal's seller impact - report

The Verge sources say the FTC is examining Amazon's (AMZN -2.2% ) deal with Apple (AAPL -2.5% ) to allow direct iPhone sales on the e-commerce platform.

When the deal was announced, the companies said the arrangement would help eliminate counterfeit and misleadingly listed iPhones. Critics of the deal said legitimate sellers listing discounted or discontinued products were also booted from the platform.

FTC officials have been interviewing sellers and at least one member of that investigative team belongs to the new Tech Task Force.

Earlier this week, MLex reported that the FTC subpoenaed Amazon Marketplace seller data on products sold by third-party sellers, but it isn't clear whether the two actions are related.