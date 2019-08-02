Sealed Air +7% after Q2 earnings beat, guidance raise

Sealed Air (SEE +7%) surges to three-month highs after posting a strong Q2 earnings beat and raising guidance for full-year earnings and revenues.
SEE says the results demonstrate progress in executing its Reinvent SEE strategy; in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA rose 12% Y/Y on 4% higher sales.
SEE issues improved FY 2019 guidance, now seeing EPS of $2.70-$2.80 from its previous outlook of $2.65-$2.75 and in line with $2.73 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $4.85B from $4.8B previously and above $4.81B consensus; full-year adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $950M-$960M.
Shares are higher despite a disclosure that the company received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina for documents related to the June firing of CFO William Stiehl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox