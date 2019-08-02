Sealed Air +7% after Q2 earnings beat, guidance raise

Sealed Air (SEE +7% ) surges to three-month highs after posting a strong Q2 earnings beat and raising guidance for full-year earnings and revenues.

SEE says the results demonstrate progress in executing its Reinvent SEE strategy; in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA rose 12% Y/Y on 4% higher sales.

SEE issues improved FY 2019 guidance, now seeing EPS of $2.70-$2.80 from its previous outlook of $2.65-$2.75 and in line with $2.73 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $4.85B from $4.8B previously and above $4.81B consensus; full-year adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $950M-$960M.

Shares are higher despite a disclosure that the company received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina for documents related to the June firing of CFO William Stiehl.

Read more here: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/article233435037.html#storylink=cpy