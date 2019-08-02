U.S. rig count sheds 4; oil rigs drop 6

The count of active U.S. drilling rig continues to shrink, falling by 4 to 942 following last week's decline of 8, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

The oil rig count slides by 6 to 770 for its fifth consecutive weekly decline, while gas rigs rise by 2 to 171 and one rig remains classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude oil is little changed from the data, +3.1% to $55.63/bbl amid a rebound from yesterday's plunge.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX