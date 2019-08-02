Probability of September rate cut surges to 98%

In the day since President Trump tweeted plans for imposing new tariffs on Chinese goods, traders are betting that Wednesday's rate cut won't be a "one and done."

The CME FedWatch tool, which uses federal funds rate futures trading to calculate the probability of rate movement, now puts the probability of a September rate cut of 25 basis points at 98% vs. ~61% probability before the tweet.

The argument strengthens that the likelihood of further rate cuts increases as the trade war ramps up. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted in his press conference on Wednesday that trade tensions is one of the downside risks to the generally healthy U.S. economic outlook.