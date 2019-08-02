Lilly subpoenaed over insulin pricing

In its Q2 10-Q filed today, Eli Lilly (LLY +1% ) discloses (page 32) that it has received a subpoena from the New York Attorney General's Office and civil investigative demands from AGs in Washington and New Mexico related to its pricing and sale of insulin products. AGs in Washington, DC, Mississippi, California, Florida, Hawaii and Nevada have also requested information. All are investigating alleged collusion between the three major insulin makers [Lilly, Sanofi (SNY -1.6% ), Novo Nordisk (NVO)] to increase prices and restrict competition.

The AG Offices in Minnesota, Kentucky and New Jersey have filed complaints against the three firms claiming unjust enrichment and violation of their respective consumer protection laws related to the companies' insulin offerings.

The three are also defendants in a class action lawsuit filed in New Jersey seeking damages for violations of consumer protection laws, common law fraud, unjust enrichment and violations of the federal RICO Act. The judge dismissed the claims in March, but plaintiffs filed an amended complaint a month later.

Lilly says it is cooperating with all requests and investigations.