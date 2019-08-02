EA launches latest entry in core 'Madden' franchise
Aug. 02, 2019 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- It's launch day for Electronic Arts' (EA -2.8%) Madden NFL 20 -- along with FIFA, the heart of the company's sports offerings.
- Last year's Madden NFL 19 ended up the No. 4 best-selling game overall, behind Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and NBA 2K19.
- The new release (available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC) adds a personalized career campaign and "Superstar X-Factor" abilities along with what the company says it more fluid core gameplay.
- In Tuesday's earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson noted that the company still sees "deep year-round engagement" with the franchise.
- "Live service events and tie-in content with the NFL Draft drove growth in new players joining Madden NFL 19 in Q1 and also deepened engagement in Madden Ultimate Team," Wilson said.
- Esports are also driving growing viewership, he says, with the Madden NFL 20 Championship Series looking to build on that.