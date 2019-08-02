JPMorgan set for majority stake in China funds JV - Reuters
Aug. 02, 2019 2:08 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.2%) appears poised to become the first foreign company to hold a majority stake in a Chinese mutual fund business, Reuters reports, citing two sources.
- A 2% stake in China International Fund Management, in which JPMorgan already holds 49%, was sold in an auction at the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.
- The exchange didn't identify the buyer, but two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters that JPMorgan Asset Management was the sole bidder.
- The deal still needs regulatory approval.
- Previously: JPMorgan takes on world's largest bank with entry into China (July 30)