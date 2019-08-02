JPMorgan set for majority stake in China funds JV - Reuters

Aug. 02, 2019 2:08 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.2%) appears poised to become the first foreign company to hold a majority stake in a Chinese mutual fund business, Reuters reports, citing two sources.
  • A 2% stake in China International Fund Management, in which JPMorgan already holds 49%, was sold in an auction at the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.
  • The exchange didn't identify the buyer, but two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters that JPMorgan Asset Management was the sole bidder.
  • The deal still needs regulatory approval.
  • Previously: JPMorgan takes on world's largest bank with entry into China (July 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.