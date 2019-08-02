Plains sets Cactus II crude pipeline tariff rates

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) says spot tariff rates on its new 670K bbl/day Cactus II crude pipeline will be in the $4.75-$5.60/bbl range from origin points in the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Beginning in April, shippers also will be charged tariffs of $0.05/bbl "for the purpose of amortizing capital expenditures associated with increased construction costs as a result of governmental regulation and tariffs," Plains says in the filing.

Traders say Permian crude differentials are rallying on market speculation that Cactus II will begin service in August, with WTI crude at Midland for delivery in September going at a $0.55/bbl discount to U.S. crude, the strongest level since mid-July and up from a ~$1.10/bbl discount yesterday.