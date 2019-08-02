Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth

Telus (NYSE:TU) is 0.3% lower in U.S. trading after its Q2 profits missed consensus despite growth in wireless and wireline data services.

Revenues rose 4.2% to C$3.6B, and adjusted net income ticked up 0.5% to C$416M. Net income attributable to common shares rose 32.6%, to C$517M.

Total subscriber connections rose 4.9%, to 14.2M.

Wireless customer additions came to 154,000 (up 45%); that includes 82,000 mobile phones (up 19%) and 72,000 connected devices.

In wireline, customer adds came to 32,000 (incorporating 25,000 Internet adds and 16,000 Telus TV adds, along with residential voice declines of 9,000).

Free cash flow after taxes fell 1.5%, to C$324M.

