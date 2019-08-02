Noble Energy gains most in three months on smaller-than-expected loss

Noble Energy (NBL +7.3% ) jumps as much as 12% after reporting a smaller than forecast Q2 loss and saying it will cut capital spending even as production rises.

NBL says total sales volumes of 349K boe/day exceeded company guidance and U.S. onshore sales volumes averaged a record 263K boe/day, yet because of progress on cost saving initiatives, the company cuts its full-year planned capex by $100M and now expects to spend $600M-$675M.

NBL says U.S. onshore well costs have been cut by more than 15% YTD in both the DJ and Delaware Basins, and Q2 unit production costs totaled $8.19/boe, below company guidance.

NBL says well cost reductions in its U.S. onshore business are exceeding 2019 guidance targets of up to $1M/well in the DJ Basin and $1.5M/well in the Delaware Basin; as a result of the efficiency gains, the company was able to bring online an additional 17 wells during H1.