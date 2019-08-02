Disney, Charter keep talking past carriage deadline - CNBC

Disney (DIS -0.5% ) and Charter Communications (CHTR -0.2% ) have passed a deadline on a new channel carriage agreement, but the sides are still talking with no blackouts to speak of yet, CNBC reports.

The two companies had a midnight deadline to secure a new multiyear deal.

They'd like to avoid blacking out popular networks, including ESPN, ABC and the Disney Channel.

ESPN-related issues have been the sticking point between the two, according to the report. Disney wants to launch the ACC Network on Charter and is looking to raise ESPN's carriage fee even as it wants to increase the number of live games it can put on its streaming service ESPN Plus.

One solution in discussion could involve including ESPN Plus as a new network accessible from Charter's set-top box.