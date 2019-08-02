ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel - report

The International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration tribunal has dismissed ConocoPhillips' (COP -3.9% ) $1.5B claim against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, according to an adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Under the ruling, PDVSA reportedly will have to pay only $33.7M for an outstanding loan to COP related to a stake in the Corocoro offshore oil project.

The Corocoro case is separate from an $8.7B award granted to COP by the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes in the 2007 expropriation of all of the company's projects in Venezuela.