ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel - report

The International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration tribunal has dismissed ConocoPhillips' (COP -3.9%) $1.5B claim against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, according to an adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Under the ruling, PDVSA reportedly will have to pay only $33.7M for an outstanding loan to COP related to a stake in the Corocoro offshore oil project.
The Corocoro case is separate from an $8.7B award granted to COP by the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes in the 2007 expropriation of all of the company's projects in Venezuela.
