FDA OK's Daiichi's pexidartinib for rare synovial cancer

The FDA approves Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSNKY +0.2% ) Turalio (pexidartinib) for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) associated with severe morbidity or functional limitations that cannot be improved with surgery.

TGCT is a rare benign cancer that occurs in the synovium, bursae and tendon sheath. Synovium is the thin membrane that covers the surface of joint spaces.

Small molecule pexidartinib inhibits a cell surface protein called colony stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF1R) which is the primary growth driver of abnormal cells in the synovium.