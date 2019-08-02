Oshkosh downgraded at KeyBanc on lack of positive catalysts

Oshkosh (OSK) is downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc, which sees more room for negative catalysts than positive due to deceleration in macro data, a growing view of a potential aerial work platform decline next year, and order and backlog contraction against tough comps from 2019.

The downgrade was "not an easy decision," says KeyBanc Steve Barger, since OSK is better positioned than peers in the machinery space, has showed solid execution and has the potential for some growth or at least stability from its non-access segments.

OSK's commercial, F&E and defense segments are unlikely to generate enough operating income growth in 2020 to offset an expected decline in the AE segment, Barger says.

OSK's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.