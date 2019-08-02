UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call
Aug. 02, 2019 3:24 PM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)CTSHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- UBS downgrades Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) from Neutral to Sell and trims the target by $2 to $60.
- Analyst Diviya Nagarajan cites the strategic shift discussed by execs on yesterday's earnings call, which includes a commitment to sales and operating margin improvements.
- The analyst doesn't think the plan will lead to upside in the medium term and sees the risk-reward as unfavorable.
- Nagarajan thinks slowing revenue plus high staff attrition drove the H1 operating margin decline, not increased investments.
- CTSH shares are down 4.7% to $63.32. Cognizant has a Hold average Sell Side rating.