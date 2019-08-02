UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call

  • UBS downgrades Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) from Neutral to Sell and trims the target by $2 to $60.
  • Analyst Diviya Nagarajan cites the strategic shift discussed by execs on yesterday's earnings call, which includes a commitment to sales and operating margin improvements.
  • The analyst doesn't think the plan will lead to upside in the medium term and sees the risk-reward as unfavorable.
  • Nagarajan thinks slowing revenue plus high staff attrition drove the H1 operating margin decline, not increased investments.
  • CTSH shares are down 4.7% to $63.32. Cognizant has a Hold average Sell Side rating.
