The two FOMC dissenters explain their stance

"I do not see a clear and compelling case for additional monetary accommodation at this time," said Boston Fed President Eric S. Rosengren, one of the two dissenting FOMC members who voted to keep rates unchanged, in a statement.

He cites the unemployment rate near 50-year lows, inflation likely to rise toward the Fed's 2% target, and increased concerns about near-record equity prices and corporate leverage.

The other dissenting FOMC member, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, gave similar reasons.

"With moderate growth, record low unemployment, and a benign inflation outlook, maintaining the Committee’s policy settings at 2.25-2.5% would have been appropriate, in my view," she said.

"Should incoming data point to a weakening economy, I would be prepared to adjust policy consistent with the Federal Reserve’s mandates for maximum sustainable employment and stable prices," she added.

