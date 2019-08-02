CBS, Viacom move on report leadership is settled

CBS (CBS -0.5% ) and Viacom (VIA +0.6% , VIAB -0.6% ) are jumping in the last half-hour of trading after a WSJ report that the two have settled a thorny issue of a leadership team to steer the combined company if they merge.

The working agreement would make Viacom chief Bob Bakish CEO of the re-merged company, with interim CBS CEO Joe Ianniello in charge of all CBS branded assets.

Also, CBS Chief Financial Officer Christina Spade would be CFO of the combination, according to the report.

There's yet no formal agreement to merge, but how the leadership would shake out has turned up as a key hurdle to overcome, along with the final stock exchange ratio.