Flowserve upgraded at Credit Suisse, seeing EPS growth through 2022

Flowserve (FLS -0.5% ) shares are available at an attractive entry point following yesterday's 9% post-earnings drubbing, Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh says in upgrading shares to Outpeform from Neutral with a $54 price target.

FLS reported a Q2 earnings beat while organic sales rose 6% Y/Y and operating profit margins expanded by 200 bps, and Walsh thinks the momentum seen across LNG, midstream and petrochemical segments should help sustain a mid-teens earnings growth rate through 2022.

Walsh also likes the company's strong free cash flow, which improved from negative $88M in H1 2018 to positive $24M in this year's H1, adding that despite "quarterly lumpiness" the figure could improve even more as FLS streamlines trade working capital.

FLS's average Sell Side Rating is Hold; the stock's Quant Rating is Bullish.