Anworth posts -2.5% return on BV per share in Q2

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Q2 core earnings of 10 cents per share falls short of the FactSet consensus of 11 cents (2 estimates).

Q2 net interest income of $7.44M vs. $12.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 effective net interest spread of 0.96% narrows from 1.14% in Q1.

Book value per common share of $4.53 at June 30, 2019 fell from $4.76 at Q1-end.

The 11 cent per share quarterly dividend less the 23-cent per share decrease in book value results in negative return on book value per common share of 2.5% for the quarter.

Conference call on Aug. 5 at 1:00 PM ET.

