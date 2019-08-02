Trade war fears weigh stocks' worst week in months

The Dow and S&P 500 posted their fifth straight day of losses to cap the stock market's worst week in months, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets such government bonds, the U.S. dollar and gold.

Investors remained focused on Pres. Trump's threat to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports, brushing aside July's employment report that showed hiring maintaining a solid pace.

"The heightened trade war with China is not helping the market and investor confidence," said Stifel Nicolaus managing director of equity trading Weston Boone. "We're not seeing a whole lot of reasons for investors to buy the market."

For the week, the S&P and Nasdaq slumped to their biggest weekly declines of the year, falling a respective 3.1% and 3.9%, while the Dow slid 2.6% in its second-worst week of the year.

Technology companies (-1.7%), which get a sizable portion of their revenue from China, were the hardest hit among the S&P's industry groups, followed by energy (-1.3%), which continued to decline despite a 3.2% rebound in WTI crude to $55.66/bbl.

The defensive-oriented real estate (+0.8%), consumer staples (+0.1%) and utilities (+0.1%) sectors were the only groups to end with gains.

U.S. Treasury prices continued to climb, pushing the two-year yields a basis point lower to 1.71% and the 10-year yield down 4 bps to 1.86%.