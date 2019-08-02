Petrobras to cut full-year spending by more than 30%

Petrobras (NYSE:PTR) says it now plans to spend $10B-$11B in 2019, down from previous expectations of ~$16B under the company's $84B five-year investment plan for 2019-23, after H1 spending fell to $4.9B from $6.2B in the same period last year.

The guidance "does not include investments in auction blocks or signing bonus payments," CEO Roberto Castello Branco told today's earnings conference call, saying he expects the final total will come in "a little higher" than $10B-$11B.

The biggest cuts come from delays related to exploration and development, where $447M was removed, CFO Andrea Almeida said, adding that new technical specifications after troubles dealing with higher pressure and flow rates at wells for the Buzios field will lead to delays to drilling and completing wells and installing collection systems.

Despite the spending cuts and development delays, Castello Branco expects PBR will offset natural declines at mature Campos Basin fields of ~10% with continued growth from the subsalt.

The company said it set fresh daily and monthly records for subsalt output in July, producing 2.4M boe on July 28 from subsalt fields, with production for the full month of July also averaging a record 2.1M boe/day.