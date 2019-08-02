Wildfire measure a big help for California utilities, Sempra Energy says

California's new law on wildfire liability will "substantially improve" the operating environment and financial health of electric utilities such as San Diego Gas & Electric, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) said today on its earnings conference call.

The law's $21B wildfire fund will pay claims that exceed insurance coverage, and a new prudency standard of review is more comparable to the federal standard and will cap SDG&E's shareholder liability cap for future wildfire damages at ~$825M, COO Joe Householder said.

Of the $21B fund, SDG&E's share is $323M up front, plus $13M/year over a 10-year period.

SRE also touted progress on its LNG export facilities, noting the first train of its Cameron LNG project will launch commercial operations in mid-August and that the proposed Port Arthur facility has signed contracts for nearly 65% of capacity.