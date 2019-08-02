J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) says a jury has ruled in its favor in a case regarding its baby powder.

Plaintiffs claimed the talc-based powder contained asbestos and caused cancer; the company says a Kentucky jury has rejected those claims.

The decision came in about 30 minutes of deliberation after a two-week trial, J&J says, resulting in its sixth win in the past year on the issue.

The company still faces more than 14,000 lawsuits claiming the powder causes mesothelioma and ovarian cancer; it's looking to dismiss some 11,000 ovarian cancer cases.