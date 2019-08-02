Ohio state senators see progress on Workhouse deal for Lordstown plant

General Motors (NYSE:GM) says Vice Pres. Pence was mistaken when he said earlier this week that Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) and an affiliated newly formed company had secured funding to buy GM's idled Lordstown, Ohio, facility.

The GM spokesperson told The Vindicator that Pence was reacting to WKHS obtaining $25M from private investors for R&D and working capital, which is not directly related to the sale of the Lordstown plant.

However, discussions between WKHS, the new company and GM about buying the idled plant are "ongoing and progress has been made," the spokesperson said.

Two Ohio state senators say they are "more positive" that WKHS and the new company would be able to secure the funding needed to purchase the plant after meeting today with the heads of WKHS and the affiliated company.