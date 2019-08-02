Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp - report

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is putting its heavy stamp on a pair of key acquisitions, with plans to add its name to Instagram and WhatsApp, according to The Information.

The rebranding will result in "Instagram from Facebook" and "WhatsApp from Facebook," according to the report.

That plan has caused some surprise internally, and might signal tighter control over apps that have to date operated with a certain autonomy.

The distance from the Facebook name has also spared the subsidiaries some collateral association with Facebook's privacy scandals, the report notes.