Vistra Energy CEO sees fundamentals improving after 'one-time dynamics'

Vistra Energy's (NYSE:VST) recent stock weakness is "an overreaction to one-time summer dynamics in ERCOT" and uncertainty over the delay in the PJM Interconnection's capacity auction, but hedging and retail activity will strengthen the company's fundamentals over time, according to President and CEO Curt Morgan.

ERCOT's supply situation remains tight and this tightness is likely to persist, Morgan told today's earnings conference call, noting "there are more than 15,000 MW at risk of retirement in ERCOT over the next 10 years as renewables enter the market."

Morgan said another fundamental factor likely to improve VST's earnings is the effort to shift more revenue to retail and away from generation, which would be enhanced by the likely retirement of 2,000 MW of coal-fired generation in Illinois.

VST reported Q2 net income from ongoing operations of $369M, in-line with management expectations, driven by higher retail margin Q/Q due to seasonal power cost timing.

The company also reaffirmed full-year guidance for ongoing operations EBITDA of $3.22B-$3.42B and ongoing operations adjusted free cash flow of $2.1B-$2.3B.