Nissan in talks to reduce Renault's stake - WSJ

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) are in discussions where Nissan's looking to the French carmaker to reduce its 43.4% stake, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's aimed at cutting tensions between the two over their relationship, though Renault is looking ahead to get Nissan's support to resume merger talks with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU).

Nissan, while larger than Renault, holds just a 15% nonvoting stake in Renault and is concerned a merger with Fiat Chrysler could weaken its influence on the French company. Those concerns helped torpedo tie-up talks in June.