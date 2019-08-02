Analysts support First Solar despite surprise Q2 loss

First Solar (FSLR -0.3% ) has held up rather well following mostly disappointing Q2 results, but the company maintained its full-year earnings guidance and raised its margin forecast to 18.5%-19.5% from 18%-19%.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterates his Outperform rating for FSLR, noting the earnings miss was due in part to higher than expected taxes and that the company's bookings exceeded his expectations, with ~90% of capacity sold out through the next two years.

UBS analyst Jon Windham maintains his Buy rating and raises his price target to $80 from $73, driven by expected improving sentiment from the sequential quarterly EPS ramp, adding that companies across the alternative energy space are guiding towards significant H2 earnings improvements which should continue to support investor sentiment.

J.P. Morgan's Paul Coster raises his price target for Overweight-rated FSLR to $82 from $74, citing "solid" execution of the Series 6 ramp, an "unplanned" 5% improvement in manufacturing throughput and revenue visibility he says now extends through mid-2021.

FSLR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.