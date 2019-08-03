Berkshire Q2 earnings hit by insurance underwriting decline

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A )(NYSE: BRK.B ) Q2 operating earnings of $6.14B slips from $6.89B in the year-ago quarter, as insurance underwriting results plunged by 63%. By segment:

Railroad, utilities, and energy improved to $1.95B from $1.89B; BNSF operating earnings increased to $1.77B from $1.66B.

At June 30, 2019, insurance float (net liabilities it assumes under insurance contracts) was ~$125B, up ~$2B since year-end 2018.

Stock buybacks: Berkshire bought back 1,539 shares of Class A stock and 8.29M of Class B shares during the quarter, more than the 1,258 Class A shares and 6.53M of Class B shares it acquired in Q1.

Berkshire's investment in Kraft Heinz carrying value at $13.5B; fair value of $10.1B compares with $10.6B at March 31, 2019.

As of Aug. 3, 2019, Kraft Heinz's financial statements for Q1 and Q2 2019 weren't yet available to Berkshire, so Berkshire's statements for those two quarter exclude its hare of earnings and other comprehensive income for those periods.