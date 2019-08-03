Digging into Berkshire's Q2 insurance decline

Breaking down Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) Q2 insurance business earnings, Geico's pretax underwriting gain of $393M fell 42% from $673M in the year-ago quarter.

For Geico, premiums written in Q2 increased to $8.70B from $8.24B a year earlier and premiums earned increased to $8.87B from $8.28B; total losses and expenses of $8.48B increased from $7.61B.

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group posted a pretax underwriting loss of $104M vs. gain of $297M.

Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group pretax underwriting gain of $167M fell from $234M.

