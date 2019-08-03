SpaceX moving fast at Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX (SPACE) plans to expand its facilities in Florida in preparation for launches and landings of its reusable two-stage Starship rocket, according to Reuters.

A vice president of Florida's commercial space development agency confirms that SpaceX is moving fast and beginning to lay down the fundamental infrastructure to get to Mars.

The Starship rocket is expected to launch up to 24 times a year from the historic launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, with both Lunar and Mars destinations possibilities.

Due to the higher lift capability, Starship/Super Heavy is expected to launch more payloads and reduce the overall launch cadence when compared to the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.