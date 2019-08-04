Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers

The U.S. Air Force will soon deploy two ground-based laser weapons to test how they can be used against small drones, marking the service's first "operational field test" of an experimental "directed energy" weapon.

The 10-kilowatt lasers from Raytheon's (NYSE:RTN) High Energy Laser Weapons Systems are to be mounted on small ground-based vehicles and aimed using an interface similar to a video game controller.

"What we really want to do is figure out how we can deploy these systems in an environment where our warfighters work and train every day," said Evan Hunt, director of high energy laser and counter-UAS at Raytheon.