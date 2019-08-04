China won't let Hong Kong situation continue?

Thousands of protesters took to Hong Kong's streets on Sunday, a day after violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police and ahead of a general strike aimed at bringing the city to a halt on Monday.

China's official news agency warned over the weekend that Beijing will not let the situation in the Asian financial hub continue following months of demonstrations in the Chinese-controlled city.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index slid 1.8% on Friday, taking declines of its eight-day losing streak to 7.3%.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK