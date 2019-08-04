Hong Kong, mainland prepare for stock connect

Chinese authorities have proposed rule changes that would for the first time allow local investors to buy shares of some popular technology companies listed in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi (XI) and Meituan Dianping (MEIT) went public in Hong Kong last year, the first major tech firms to use new rules permitting weighted-voting rights, also known as dual-class shares, on the city's bourse.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which uses the structure and is listed in New York, is also said to be readying a Hong Kong listing under the new regulations, which could raise as much as $20B.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK