Gun and law enforcement stocks will be on watch Monday morning after two mass shootings in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

Nine people have been killed and at least 16 were injured early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio, just hours after a massacre in El Paso, Texas, which left at least 20 people dead.

Last weekend, a shooting at an annual garlic festival in Gilroy, California, left three dead and sixteen people wounded.

Related tickers: AOBC, RGR, OLN, SPWH, VSTO, AAXN, DGLY