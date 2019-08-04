Japan, U.S. target trade deal by Sept. - Nikkei

Seeking to bridge differences of opinion over tariffs on beef and the automobile sector, Japan and the U.S. have agreed to target a broad deal on bilateral trade by September, the Nikkei reports.

"We have bridged much of the rift between us," Japanese Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "We can see the mountaintop now."

