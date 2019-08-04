Good news for drone delivery service

The first FAA-approved 'beyond-line-of-sight' drone flight has been completed, in a pilot program with the University of Alaska Fairbanks over an oil pipeline.

The major advance is welcome news for retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) seeking to speed up deliveries by drone, which are currently required to remain in the operating team's sight to spot and avoid aircraft and other obstacles.

Amazon, which has been using drones for UK deliveries since 2016, said in June that it expected to start doing so in the U.S. "in months."