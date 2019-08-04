Tyson Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.95B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.