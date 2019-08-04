Jacobs Engineering Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (-25.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.