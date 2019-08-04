Delek US Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Delek US has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.